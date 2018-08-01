Paid sick leave may be incentive, complication at businesses

In this Monday, July 30, 2018, photo, Rod Holmes poses for a portrait inside his business Chicago Style SEO in Chicago. Running a small business can be more expensive and complex for owners subject to the growing number of state and local laws that mandate paid sick time. Owners with staffers in different cities or states must decide how much sick leave to give all their workers. With the law requiring sick leave, Holmes added a week of sick time for all 14 staffers. It increases his costs, but he wants to retain employees and attract new ones. (AP Photo/Annie Rice) Annie Rice AP