Jury to be selected in retrial of ex-jail guard union boss

FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook’s bribery retrial is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, with jury selection. A jury deadlocked in 2017 in his first trial. Seabrook was arrested in 2016 on conspiracy and fraud charges, and prosecutors say he accepted $60,000 in bribes to steer $20 million in union funds to a hedge fund. His lawyer says he never took a bribe. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo