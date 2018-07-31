GOP candidate for Georgia governor changes tone on Delta tax

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp speaks during a unity rally in Peachtree Corners, Ga. While running in the Republican primary for Georgia governor, Kemp was “unequivocally opposed” to a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel that would have saved Delta Air Lines, one of the state’s largest employers, millions of dollars per year. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) John Amis AP