US consumer confidence edges up in July

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, shoppers holding bags from Macy’s wait to cross an intersection in New York. Americans were a bit more confident about the economy in July 2018, but their expectations for the near future dimmed slightly. The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index rose to 127.4 this month from 127.1 in June. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Bebeto Matthews AP