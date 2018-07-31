GOP sees chance to beef up its power in blue Connecticut

In this Thursday, July 26, 2018 photo, Westport tech entrepreneur and Navy veteran Steve Obsitnik, right, one of five Republicans running for governor, meets with voters in Waterford, Conn., during a campaign event ahead of the Aug. 14 primary. Obsitnik, who was stationed at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton, said he’s been campaigning for a while in eastern Connecticut, where many communities voted for Donald Trump. Susan Haigh AP Photo