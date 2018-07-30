North Dakota staffing agency settles federal wage lawsuit

A North Dakota nurse staffing agency has settled a federal lawsuit over wage disputes with more than 100 nurses.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that employees of Mandan-based Dakota Travel Nurse have started receiving cash payments after settling the lawsuit. The nurses alleged they weren't properly compensated for overtime under state law and were overcharged for company-provided lodging.
Company Owner Jamie Fleck's lawyer declined to comment to the newspaper.
The settlement is sealed so details of the amount of compensation aren't publicly available.
Boe Kuch worked as a registered nurse for the company for 18 months. He says Dakota Travel Nurse changed its overtime practices in April, before the settlement was reached.
The company helps staff 90 health care facilities in North Dakota, Montana and South Dakota.
