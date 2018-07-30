US pending home sales rose 0.9 percent in June

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, photo a sign advertises the pending sale of a home in San Jose, Calif. More Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in June compared to May, but the volume of pending sales has slipped over the past year. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, July 30, that its pending home sales index rose 0.9 percent last month to 106.9. But on a yearly basis, pending home sales have fallen 2.5 percent. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo