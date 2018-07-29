Michigan Democrats hope pot measure brings out youth vote

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Josh Hovey, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich., where group submitted more than 360,000 signatures for a 2018 ballot drive to legalize the use of marijuana for recreational purposes. A proposal to legalize marijuana has sprouted on Michigan’s November ballot, putting the state on the cusp of allowing recreational use of the drug for those 21 and older. It could also entice younger voters to show up to the polls, which could help the Democrats. David Eggert, File AP Photo