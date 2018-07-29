Pakistani official: Jailed former PM Sharif hospitalized

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, left, head of Pakistani religious parties alliance talks to Shahbaz Sharif, leader of Pakistan Muslim League and brother of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, July 27, 2018. Rehman told that APC has rejected the results of the July 25 general election result. With Pakistani election officials declaring the party of Imran Khan to be the winner of parliamentary balloting, the former cricket star turned Friday to forming a coalition government, since the party did not get an outright majority. B.K. Bangash AP Photo