New England senators seek to designate National Lobster Day

FILE - In this June 12, 2015 file photo, lobster are seen at the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, Maine. U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration. They’ve introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25, 2018 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters. The resolution is being led by Maine’s U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who say it honors not only the lobsters but also the people who harvest, ship and cook them. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo