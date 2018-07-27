Brazil’s Lula to revoke privatizations through referendums

FILE - In this July 8, 2018 file photo, a supporter of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves a banner decorated with an image depicting da Silva and message that reads in Portuguese: “Free Lula,” in front of the Federal Police Department where he is serving jail time, in Curitiba, Brazil. A Brazilian appeals court judge ordered Da Silva released from jail on July 8, 2018, but another judge has asked the police to hold off on the order. (AP Photo/Denis Ferreira Netto, File) Denis Ferreira Netto AP