Chicago releases plan for court-monitored police reform

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision. Attorney General Madigan, Mayor Emanuel and Superintendent Eddie Johnson say they’ll release a draft consent decree Friday, July 27, 2018. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Rich Hein AP