Coal plant closure threatens jobs near Four Corners

FILE - This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. Officials in northwestern New Mexico are grappling with the likely effects of the coal power plant closure near the Navajo Nation and in one of the nation’s poorest states. Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett told state lawmakers Thursday, July 26, 2018 that the Four Corners region is “a ticking time bomb” waiting for the generating station to close. That because the plant provides needed jobs and revenue. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File) Susan Montoya Bryan AP