Indonesia graft buster returns to work after acid attack

A man looks at a poster in front of the office of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), welcoming the return of its investigator Novel Baswedan, Friday, July. 27, 2018. The anti-corruption investigator almost blinded by an acid attack urged Indonesia’s President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to set up a fact-finding team to solve his case as he returned to work Friday 16 months after the assault. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Tatan Syuflana AP