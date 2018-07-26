Alaska mine project review proceeds over governor’s doubts

FILE - In this July 13, 2007, file photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, near the village of Iliamma. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with an environmental review of a proposed copper and gold mine near a major Alaska salmon fishery, despite a request from the state’s governor to halt the review. Gov. Bill Walker has said the company behind the proposed Pebble Mine had yet to show that the project is feasible or realistic. (AP Photo/Al Grillo, File) Al Grillo AP