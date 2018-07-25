Lawmakers wade through sea of pending bills at Statehouse

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, center, signs a bill at the Statehouse, in Boston, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, that allows a $2 surcharge on car rentals to fund training for police officers in cities and towns across the state. Mass. state Rep. Harold Naughton, D-Clinton, left, Weymouth police Chief Richard Grimes, behind center left, Yarmouth police Chief Frank Frederickson, behind center right, Mass. state Rep. James Murphy, D-Weymouth, third from right, and Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, right, look on. Man second from right behind is unidentified. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne AP