Ethics commission says hands tied on public campaign funds

Legislative candidates are telling Maine's ethics commission that a holdup on public campaign funding is hurting their campaigns.
The Morning Sentinel reports that ethics officials Wednesday said they hope an ongoing lawsuit will sort out the matter. The commission said it could call a special meeting if needed.
Public funding to candidates after July 1 remains on hold because lawmakers haven't fixed an unintentional error in Maine's budget. Lawmakers are at stalemate over a fix.
In a separate matter, the lawsuit says Republican Gov. Paul LePage is improperly holding up more than $1 million in public campaign funding due to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial candidate before July 1.
Attorneys for LePage say the governor has the discretion to sign a financial order without providing his reasoning.
Comments