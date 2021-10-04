Florida nurse returns home after tough 3 month COVID battle

A Miami nurse was reunited with his family after a severe COVID battle that left him fighting for his life for three months at the very hospital where he worked.

Carlos Olano thought he was having asthma complications when he was rushed to the hospital in early July. But the 64-year-old, who had not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, was immediately admitted into Jackson Memorial Hospital's COVID unit.

Olano, who works as an associate nurse manager at the hospital, quickly deteriorated. He was transferred to the ICU, intubated for 26 days and was later transferred to the hospital's rehab center where he learned to walk again.

On Friday, his colleagues and caregivers lined the lobby to cheer him on as the healthy nurse left the hospital to return home to his wife Nancy.