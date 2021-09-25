Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

Zoo Miami: Orangutan dies following dental surgery

The Associated Press

This photo provided by Zoo Miami shows orangutan Kumang. Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean orangutan, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, during recovery from anesthesia. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP)
This photo provided by Zoo Miami shows orangutan Kumang. Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean orangutan, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, during recovery from anesthesia. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP) Ron Magill AP
MIAMI

An orangutan has died at Zoo Miami following a dental surgery, officials said.

Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean orangutan, died Thursday during recovery from anesthesia, according to a statement from the South Florida zoo.

“We at Zoo Miami are heartbroken over this terrible loss and our deepest condolences go out to the staff that provided Kumang with such great care over the years,” the statement said.

The great ape had been anesthetized for the removal of two teeth, which were damaged and causing an infection in her gums, official's said. The anesthesia, examination and dental care went as planned. Kumang was closely monitored by veterinarians, veterinary technicians and a human cardiologist. Her vitals remained stable, officials said.

After the procedure, Kumang was returned to her enclosure, where she began to recover. Zoo workers said she was able to sit up and climb to her platform bed. But then for unknown reasons, she lied down and stopped breathing, officials said. Efforts to resuscitate Kumang, including CPR, were unsuccessful. Officials said a thorough necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kumang leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter named Bella, who continues to reside at Zoo Miami.

Bornean orangutans are considered endangered, with a global population of just over 100,000. They can be found in the wild in Malaysia and Indonesia on the Asian island of Borneo.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Home Depot to expand distribution system in South Carolina

September 25, 2021 12:36 AM

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

September 25, 2021 12:36 AM

Business

Missouri Republicans move to cut Planned Parenthood funds

September 25, 2021 12:36 AM

Business

Federal jury finds man guilty of filing false tax returns

September 25, 2021 12:36 AM

News

1 arrested in banquet hall shooting that killed 3 near Miami

September 25, 2021 12:36 AM

News

Blackhawks G Lankinen held out because of COVID-19 protocol

September 25, 2021 12:36 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service