Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

Florida day care worker accused of breaking baby’s leg

The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla.

A Florida day care worker is accused of slapping a 4-month-old several times before twisting the baby's leg until it broke, police said.

A family member brought the child to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16, and hospital staff called police to report suspected child abuse, Bradenton police Capt. Brian Thiers said.

On Wednesday, police arrested Thalia Camarillo, 42, on an aggravated child abuse charge. Police said she refused to speak to a detective before her arrest.

The child was transferred to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg due to the complexity of the fracture, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Detectives learned that the abuse took place at Laugh N Learn Academy. The got a search warrant to obtain video footage of the incident. The footage showed Camarillo slapping the baby several times with an open hand before aggressively twisting and bending the baby’s right leg.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This investigation is still continuing,” Thiers said.

It was not immediately known whether Camarillo has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Vicksburg military park to sell digital entrance passes

September 24, 2021 3:16 AM

Business

Ex-Kansas legislator pleads not guilty to COVID relief fraud

September 24, 2021 3:16 AM

News

Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become hurricane

September 24, 2021 3:16 AM

Business

Missouri court says Kroenke must release financial records

September 24, 2021 3:16 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service