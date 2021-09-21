Mayor of small coastal Georgia town dies from COVID-19

The mayor of a small coastal Georgia town has died from complications due to COVID-19

Riceboro Mayor Joe Harris died Tuesday, Pearlie Axson, the town's mayor pro tem, told local news outlets.

Harris died at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville after being hospitalized last week, Axson said.

The 35-year-old Harris had been mayor of Riceboro, a town of about 800 people south of Savannah, since 2020. He was an elementary school teacher in Hinesville.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Tuesday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Axson said the city council will meet to decide if a special election will be needed.