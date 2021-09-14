Miami Herald Logo
2 teens killed, 2 injured in central Florida rollover crash

The Associated Press

OSTEEN, Fla.

Two teenagers were killed and two others injured in a rollover crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Monday night in Osteen, which is in central Florida, troopers said in a report.

The report said the 17-year-old driver lost control of his pickup truck and swerved into a water-filled ditch before hitting two trees. The truck then hit another pickup truck

Troopers said the 17-year-old was partially ejected from the truck. He died at the scene. The 19-year-old was also ejected and died at the scene, the report said. Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The backseat passengers, ages 14 and 18, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital. They were wearing seatbelts, the report said. The other driver also suffered minor injuries but troopers said he was not taken to a hospital.

