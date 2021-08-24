Troopers: Wrong-way crash kills 1, injures 2 near Miami

A vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 near Miami crashed into a sports utility vehcile early Tuesday, sending it plunging off an overpass, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The SUV caught fire, killing the driver, troopers said. The crash happened along the Golden Glades Interchange around 6 a.m.

Troopers said the SUV fell some 200 to 300 feet (50 to 91 meters) to the ground below the raised highway.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to troopers.

The wrong-way driver was also taken to a hospital in critical condition, the report said.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.