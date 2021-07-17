Chasing a dream: Serbian student fulfills goals in Georgia

Tijana 'Jo' Simovic, of Serbia, is a 23-year-old Valdosta State University graduate student who came to VSU after attending colleges in Texas, Kansas and Louisiana, poses on the VSU campus in Valdosta, Ga. Simovic came to the United States in 2016 to pursue a college education. (Amanda M. Usher/Valdosta Daily Times via AP) AP

Though she was slightly fearful of the unknown, Serbian native Tijana “Jo” Simovic traveled to the United States five years ago to chase her dreams.

At 18, on a student visa and fresh out of high school in 2016, she boarded a plane and departed the only land she’d known in pursuit of a college education in the U.S.

Simovic — who is from Gornji Milanovac, Serbia — said she was teary-eyed the entire plane ride. Her crying remained persistent as she touched down on American soil in Odessa, Texas.

Though she was emotional and missed her family, she said she was not filled with regret about her choice to leave.

It was a decision that ultimately landed her in Valdosta.

‘CULTURE SHOCK’

Simovic is the daughter of a construction worker and a factory worker. She has one older brother.

The 23-year-old has not seen her family in two and a half years, afraid to visit them last year, nervous she would not be able to return to the States to complete her college education.

With heavier restrictions in Serbia during the pandemic’s earlier months, Simovic said she would’ve had to quarantine for 28 days upon arrival. In her hometown, there was a 6 p.m. curfew and places were shut down on the weekends for six consecutive months.

“I actually enjoyed staying in Georgia because it was more open,” Simovic said.

English is taught to Serbians early on, though Simovic said she could not communicate in English very well prior to her relocation. She was also taught French and Latin in middle school and high school.

She was “very, very scared” when she looked out of the airplane window and saw Odessa, Texas for the first time, she said, noting she was taken aback by the city’s flatland, accustomed to the Serbian mountains.

“I never regretted my decision, but I was like ‘this isn’t what I expected,’ she said.

As a college freshman, she experienced “culture shock” but was still satisfied with choosing America because of having more choices for her education, Simovic said.

She called coming to the U.S. a new beginning.

OVERCOMING OBSTACLES

Simovic came to the U.S. because, in Serbia, she would’ve either had to work full time after high school or play professional volleyball. She would not be allowed to do both, she said.

She spent a semester playing collegiate volleyball for Odessa College, but her goals were threatened when she said the coach let her and other students go from the team.

Depression sunk in as the young student-athlete had just a few short months to find another collegiate team to play for, a task that was challenging because she said sports recruiters usually look for players about a year or two in advance to fill their rosters.

Simovic said she had from January to May of 2017 to join a team or she would’ve been sent back to Serbia.

Eager to remain in the U.S., since her existing credits would not transfer to a Serbian college, Simovic began searching for another school to attend.

Her journey took her to Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas, and then, Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana. While in Louisiana, she earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis in exercise science.

Simovic is now a Valdosta State University graduate assistant and will graduate in late July, earning a master’s degree in exercise physiology.

She came to VSU in fall 2020 after meeting Dr. Michael Webster, a university program director, at the American College of Sports Medicine conference in Jacksonville, Florida. She does not currently play collegiate volleyball since she has completed her four years of eligibility.

It was her love for mystery that attracted her to exercise physiology.

“The adaptations that occur to the human body in response to exercise and nutrition continue to be discovered; but in turn, prompt more questions,” Simovic said. “I chose to pursue a master’s degree in exercise physiology because I enjoy its research capacity. Seems limitless.”

Though she said she loves the Valdosta program, her graduate assistantship keeps her quite busy. Her time is mostly spent on VSU’s north campus.

Coming from a country where sports games are only played once a week, she found VSU sports to be interesting.

“We would only have like 10 people show up to the games, and here, it was a lot of people at the games, especially basketball games,” she said.

At VSU, she works in the Center for Exercise Medicine and Rehabilitation and has maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

“Working for the CEMR, I see the people that have chronic diseases and I see how exercise positively influences them, so I would like to help contribute with that,” Simovic said. “I hope my research one day helps contribute in improving people’s lives.”

Her only source of transportation currently is a bicycle. She travels about a mile from her home to main campus, and then, about another mile from main campus to the north campus.

Simovic was saving to purchase a car but a future endeavor has altered her plan.

Making little money, and receiving a school stipend to pay for household bills, she said she is having to save her money so that she can attend Virginia Commonwealth University later this year. There, she’d like to graduate with a doctorate degree.

Wanting to expand her knowledge to pursue cardiovascular research or teaching at the university level, she is hoping to acquire a work visa after graduating with her doctorate so she can be employed in the U.S.

Though thinking of the future can be frightening, Simovic said she is positive.

“From there, I’ll figure out where to go,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ll stay here. If not, I’m sure something will work out. It’s scary but I have faith that it will work out because, so far, something’s always opened up. Something’s always worked out, so I have faith that it will.”

Her hard work and dedication to her education comes from her parents. They taught her to always try her best, she said.

Speaking emotionally, thinking about the sacrifices her parents made for her in the past, she agreed that’s what pushes her to make them proud.

“It’s hard,” she said. “My parents sacrificed so much. For me to get here, it’s expensive. They had to sell a car. They had to do some other things just for me to come here.”

After getting a job, Simovic would like to give back to her parents.

“In spite of all of the struggles I had to go through, I believe that everything in life happens for a reason, and it made me stronger and more independent,” she said.