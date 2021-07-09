Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

News

1 dead, 2 hurt in Orlando fire rescue vehicle crash

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

A crash involving an Orlando Fire Rescue vehicle left one person dead and two others injured early Friday morning, officials said.

The rescue vehicle and a car collided around 2:45 a.m., Orlando police Lt. Charles Crosby told news outlets.

A passenger in the car died at the scene, and two occupants were seriously injured, according to Crosby.

The rescue vehicle left the roadway and hit an electric pole and a building, officials said.

The firefighters were not seriously injured but were taken to a hospital for evaluation, news outlets reported.

An investigation is continuing. No additional details were immediately available.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service