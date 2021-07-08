Wednesday Sports in Brief

NHL

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday night to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, posted a series-ending shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.

The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

MLB

MIAMI (AP) — Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation.

Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18.

In his previous start, allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week’s slugfest at Coors Field in Denver.

The two will compete Monday with Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers canceled Trevor Bauer’s bobblehead night and pulled his merchandise from their team stores in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

The Dodgers confirmed the moves Wednesday, saying in a statement that the team “did not feel it was appropriate” to have a bobblehead night or to sell Bauer merchandise “while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department.”

Fans at Dodger Stadium had been scheduled to get their first bobblehead doll of Bauer on Aug. 19. Merchandise featuring his name or likeness is no longer available in the Dodgers’ team stores or the club’s online shop.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer lost in straight sets to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hurkacz won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court.

Hurkacz was playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Federer was looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title, and ninth at Wimbledon.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — England is headed to the European Championship final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday.

England captain Harry Kane’s penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but the forward scored from the rebound in the 104th minute.

Denmark played the second half of extra time with 10 men because substitute Mathias Jensen came off injured and the team couldn’t make anymore changes.

The regulation 90 minutes finished 1-1.

England will face Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Ángel Ramírez of Spain has been hired as the first coach of Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer expansion team set to begin play next year.

The club announced the move on Wednesday, saying Ramírez’s hiring is pending receipt of his work visa. Ramírez will officially begin in August.

The 36-year-old Ramírez joins Charlotte FC after coaching Porto Alegre International in Brazil’s top-flight Serie A league earlier this year.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high that almost guarantees the Japanese government will declare a new state of emergency to start next week and continue for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics.

The pandemic-delayed Olympics open in just over two weeks on July 23.

IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, when he will be greeted by the rising cases as he self-isolates for three days in the International Olympic Committee’s five-star hotel in the capital.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Former major leaguer Frank Catalanotto was hired Wednesday as the baseball coach of Hofstra.

Catalanotto replaces John Russo, who said last month that he was retiring after 10 seasons.

The 47-year-old Catalanotto hit .291 with 84 homers and 457 RBIs in 14 major league seasons with Detroit (1997-99), Texas (2000-02 and 2007-08), Toronto (2003-06), Milwaukee (2009) and the New York Mets (2010).

COURTS

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner.

A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

Cabrera, who denied in the trial any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.

OBITUARY

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian driver Carlos Reutemann, who won 12 Formula 1 races, died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

He made his debut in the sport in 1972 and raced until 1982 for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. He was on the podium 45 times and registered six pole positions.

Reutemann was the title runner-up in 1981, finishing one point behind Brazilian Nelson Piquet.