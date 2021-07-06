The Latest: British teen Raducanu had trouble breathing

Unas personas esperan para entrar a la cancha 17 del complejo de Wimbledon en Londres, el martes 29 de junio de 2021. (AP Foto/Alastair Grant) AP

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

The All England Club says British teenager Emma Raducanu retired from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic because of difficulty breathing.

Raducanu was trailing 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped playing.

The 18-year-old Raducanu was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament and second tour-level event. She won fans all over Britain during her run to the second week at Wimbledon.

___

9:20 p.m.

Ajla Tomljanovic has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon when British teenager Emma Raducanu had to stop playing after a medical timeout in the second set.

It was not immediately clear what Raducanu's health issue was. She was visited by a trainer on court and then they left for the locker room. Shortly after, the chair umpire announced that Raducanu could not continue.

The 75th-ranked Tomljanovic was leading 6-4, 3-0 when the match ended under the closed roof at No. 1 Court.

“I'm actually really kind of shocked and it's obviously so bittersweet, because Emma must be really, really hurt if she came to the decision to retire,” Tomljanovic said.

She will face No. 1 Ash Barty in an all-Australian quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Raducanu is an 18-year-old who is ranked 338th and received a wild-card invitation from the All England Club so she could make her Grand Slam debut and participate in only her second tour-level event.

___

8:10 p.m.

Roger Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court.

The 39-year-old Federer broke the age record for quarterfinalists held by Ken Rosewall, who was also 39 when he reached the last eight in 1974.

It is the 18th time Federer has gone that far at the All England Club, extending his own record.

___

7:50 p.m.

Felix Auger-Aliassime upset No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon to give Canada two men’s quarterfinalists in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Auger-Aliassime withstood a comeback attempt from Zverev to win 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 and earn what he called ”surely the best victory of my life.” The match finished under a closed roof on No. 1 Court after a brief rain delay early in the fifth set.

Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time and joined countryman Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.

Zverev struggled with his serve throughout and finished with 20 double-faults.

Auger-Aliassime will face Matteo Berrettini next.

___

7.40 p.m.

The fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz was suspended in the fourth set until Tuesday because of rain.

Medvedev leads 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 3-4, with the players on serve in the fourth set.

Medvedev seeks his first berth in a Wimbledon quarterfinal. He has reached the final eight at the other three majors.

___

7 p.m.

Play on Wimbledon's Centre Court has restarted with the roof closed after a rain delay of about 20 minutes.

Lorenzo Sonego double-faulted on the first point when play resumed to hand Roger Federer a break and a 6-5 lead in the first set.

____

6:35 p.m.

Play at Wimbledon has been halted because of rain.

Roger Federer was playing Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court with their fourth-round match level 5-5 in the first set when play was stopped.

Alexander Zverev was in the fifth set against Felix Auger-Aliassime on No. 1 Court after the fourth-seeded German came from two sets down.

____

5:50 p.m.

Forty years and one day after his famous father played his last match at Wimbledon, Leo Borg had a winning debut at the All England Club.

The son of Swedish five-time champion Bjorn Borg won his opening match in the boys’ junior tournament, beating Marko Topo of Serbia 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0.

The 18-year-old Leo sports the same long blond hair and Fila clothes as his father and naturally drew quite a bit of media attention on his first appearance at the All England Club.

”I know my dad played here so many times and won the title,” Leo Borg said. ”So it was very special to get out there and feeling that maybe one day I’m getting there, the same as my dad.”

He said his father gave him some advice before the match: ”He just said good luck and have a great time on the court. Because it’s always special to play at Wimbledon. Just enjoy it.”

Bjorn Borg lost to John McEnroe in an epic 1981 final, having won the tournament the previous five years.

___

5:10 p.m.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again.

The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

It is the second time she has lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019.

Kerber outplayed Gauff in the key moments, converting four of the five break points she created and saving four of the six that she faced.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and is the only former champion left in the women's draw.

No. 23-seeded American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.

___

4 p.m.

Marton Fucsovics became the first Hungarian man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 1948 after finally getting the better of Andrey Rublev.

Fucsovics rallied to beat the No. 5-seeded Russian 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 on No. 2 Court to set up a meeting with two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Fucsovics was eliminated by Rublev in four straight tournaments earlier this season, including one injury withdrawal, and also lost to him at last year’s French Open.

He became the first Hungarian man since 1981 to reach the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam tournament and the first since Jozsef Asboth in 1948 to do so at Wimbledon.

___

3:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic made it look easy on Centre Court.

The two-time defending Wimbledon champion reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by outplaying Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Serb lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal and is looking for a sixth title at the All England Club, and record-equaling 20th Grand Slam trophy.

Garin was playing on Centre Court for the first time and was broken five times.

___

3:10 p.m.

Sebastian Korda will have to wait a bit longer for a chance to add his first major title to the family collection.

The American lost a marathon fifth set that featured 13 breaks of serve in his fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov of Russia won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

Korda was celebrating his 21st birthday and was the youngest U.S. man to reach the round of 16 at the All England Club since Andy Roddick got to the semifinals in 2003.

He is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and the brother of top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in June. His other sister Jessica Korda is also a professional golfer.

___

1:50 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after ending Barbora Krejcikova’s 15-match winning streak.

Barty beat the French Open champion 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Barty came from a break down in the first set and then saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second.

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year and was playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time.

___

1:10 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini only landed 53% of his first serves but was only broken once in the match. He finished with 37 winners to 16 for Ivashka, and broke his opponent six times.

Berrettini won the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament last month and has only dropped one set so far at Wimbledon. He is the first Italian to reach the quarters at the All England Club since Davide Sanguinetti in 1998. Lorenzo Sonego has a chance to join him later when he plays Roger Federer on Centre Court.

___

12:50 p.m.

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek won last year’s French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.

___

11 a.m.

Manic Monday awaits at Wimbledon.

All the men's and and women's fourth-round matches are scheduled to be played as Wimbledon enters its second week following a last-ever rest day on Middle Sunday.

That makes for a packed schedule with No. 1 Novak Djokovic, American teenager Coco Gauff and eight-time champion Roger Federer all set to play on Centre Court.

Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile and Federer faces No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who were a combined 0-5 at the All England Club until this year. Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.