Sign-ups growing for Kentucky prizes tied to COVID shots

The number of Kentuckians vying for lucrative prizes tied to getting the COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

More than 414,000 Kentucky adults have entered drawings for $1 million prizes, the governor said Thursday. Another 23,000 youngsters are entered for college scholarships, he said.

Three Kentucky adults will win $1 million prizes and 15 students ages 12-17 will be awarded full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public university, college, technical or trade school.

“Folks, these are the best odds you're ever going to get at winning $1 million or winning a free ride to your higher education,” the governor said. “That means those that have not been vaccinated, it is a very compelling reason to get vaccinated.”

The offer is available to Kentucky residents already vaccinated and those who decide to get the vaccine before the drawings.

Drawings will be July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26, with winners announced the next day.