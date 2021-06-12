The Latest: Wales and Switzerland next up at Euro 2020

Wales' Gareth Bale during a team training session at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, June 11, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Wales and Switzerland. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The European Championship moves to Baku on Day 2 of the tournament before heading to Copenhagen and then St. Petersburg.

The first match on the day’s Euro 2020 schedule will be between Wales and Switzerland in Baku. Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the other Group A match on Friday in Rome.

The middle match pits Denmark against Finland in Copenhagen in Group B. And the final game of the day in that same group will be between Belgium and Russia in St. Petersburg.

The European Championship began a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020.