Military medical service mission coming to eastern Kentucky

A military medical service operation that will provide free health services is coming to eastern Kentucky in July.

Military health care workers will operate clinics roughly between July 10 and July 21 as part of the Operation Gateway Kentucky Innovative Readiness Training Medical Mission, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

They will provide free general medical, dental and optometry services on a first come, first served basis to approximately 1,800 uninsured or underinsured Kentuckians.

The 2019 Medical Service Mission provided medical services to more than 1,800 Kentuckians, and military personnel performed more than 12,000 procedures. The clinics for this year's mission will be located in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties.