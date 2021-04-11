Storm damages homes on Florida’s Gulf Coast

A storm damaged about 20 homes on Florida's Gulf Coast and injured one person, officials said.

Manatee County Public Safety said the homes were damaged by straight-line winds Saturday afternoon and not a tornado, according to the Bradenton Herald. The wind's strength was not immediately known.

Five homes sustained major roof damage and one person suffered minor injuries, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier Saturday, possible tornadoes caused damage in the Panhandle.

In Panama City Beach, a home and convenience store were leveled by a possible tornado, city officials said in a Facebook post. A resident’s photo posted by The Panama City News Herald shows the store’s roof and walls ripped away, but its counters, shelves and the merchandise they held appear untouched. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

In Pensacola, the roof of a downtown brewery was ripped off by the storm, local news reports show. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if that was caused by a tornado, but reported winds of up to 60 mph (95 kpm).