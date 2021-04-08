News

Mancini given standing ovation in home return from cancer

The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini tips his helmet as fans give him a standing ovation prior to batting against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Opening Day in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini tips his helmet as fans give him a standing ovation prior to batting against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Opening Day in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP
BALTIMORE

Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini was given a standing ovation when introduced Thursday before the Orioles home opener and again before his first home at-bat following treatment for colon cancer.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Boston players applauded during the ovation and Mancini tipped his batting helmet in appreciation.

He grounded into a forceout, beating the relay throw to avoid a double play as part of a 1-for-4 afternoon.

“It was amazing. I think it’s well-documented at this point what I went though and what it took to get back to playing,” Mancini said. “It meant the world to me. Even though it was like 25% capacity, it felt like a full stadium out there, and I had goosebumps thinking about it.”

Mancini said he teared up when he heard the initial ovation.

“That’s probably what will stay with me the most,” he said.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service