COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in many areas of Idaho

More areas of Idaho are opening even earlier to additional categories of people wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6.

But four of the state’s seven health districts say that category is open as of Wednesday.

Central District Health officials in heavily-populated southwestern Idaho opened the category Tuesday afternoon, saying health care providers had open appointments and vaccine available.

That category is also open in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health as well as two health districts in northern Idaho.

About 280,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and another 160,000 have received the first shot of vaccines requiring two-shots.

State health officials have said they are speeding up eligibility because there appears to be reluctance among some Idaho residents to get the vaccine and because there are increasing supplies of vaccine doses arriving into the state.

Health officials have said people who want the vaccine should sign up on the state’s website at coronavirus.idaho.gov. It was set up earlier this month to link providers with vaccine doses to people who want them.