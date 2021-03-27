Bruce, Sandoval on big league rosters, Maybin, Frazier cut

New York Yankees' Jay Bruce waits on deck during the during the second inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Jay Bruce returned to the major leagues Saturday, making the New York Yankees' roster at the deadline for decisions on free agents who had gone to spring training with minor league contracts.

Atlanta added third baseman Pablo Sandoval, infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones to its major league roster.

The Chicago Cubs told infielder Eric Sogard he will be added.

Detroit, having already told pitcher Julio Teheran he will be on the roster, informed pitcher Derek Holland he will be added and decided to pay a $100,000 retention bonus to keep pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, players who became free agents after the World Series and then went to spring training with minor league contracts had to be told by noon EDT Saturday that they would be added to the 40-man roster, paid the retention bonus or released.

Released players can re-sign with the same team.

Miami paid the retention bonus to catcher Sandy Leon, the only other player given the bonus.

Oakland told infielder Jed Lowie he will be added, and Philadelphia informed pitcher Brandon Kinztler and infielder Matt Joyce they will be added.

Texas committed to add pitcher Ian Kennedy and infielder Brock Holt, and Toronto told infielder Joe Panik he will be added.

Released players included Arizona catcher Bryan Holoday, Atlanta infielder Jason Kipnis, Cubs outfielder Cameron Maybin, Philadelphia pitcher Tony Watson, Pittsburgh infielder Todd Frazier, Texas pitcher Nick Vincent and catcher Drew Butera, and Washington pitcher T.J. McFarland and outfielder Yasmany Tomas.

METS 8, ASTROS 3

Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs for New York. Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back homers in the seventh, and Joey Lucchesi pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in relief. Lucchesi is a leading contender for the fifth-starter job with the team.

Lindor has a team-high 14 RBIs in his first spring with the Mets.

Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez went deep for the Astros. Bryan Abreu allowed two runs and three hits in three innings.

Houston scratched Myles Straw due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. It was not clear whether Straw had tested positive or if it was contact related. Straw is expected to take over in center field for George Springer, who signed with Toronto in the offseason.

YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 1 (8)

Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a solo shot in the third and a two-run shot in the fourth. Mike Ford had four hits, and Jhoulys Chacín pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Anthony Kay pitched 2 2/3 innings for Toronto before departing with a lower right leg contusion. He was charged with two runs and seven hits.

TIGERS 9, PHILLIES 8

Julio Teheran was roughed up in his fifth appearance for Detroit, surrendering six runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Grayson Greiner hit a leadoff drive in the eighth, sparking an eight-run rally.

The Tigers optioned struggling reliever Joe Jiménez to Triple-A Toledo. First baseman Renato Núñez, who led the team with 12 homers last season, is weighing his options after being informed that he didn't make the opening-day roster.

Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola prepared for his opening-day start with three innings of one-run ball. Odubel Herrera hit his fourth homer for the Phillies.

RED SOX 7, PIRATES 4 (8)

Rookie Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run single in Boston's six-run sixth inning. Hunter Renfroe, Christian Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki each singled in a run in the frame.

Kevin Newman and Bryan Reynolds each had three hits for Pittsburgh. Newman is batting .714 (20 for 28) this spring.

RAYS 2, TWINS 0

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow tuned up for opening day with 10 strikeouts in five innings. He allowed three hits and walked two.

Rays prospect Wander Franco doubled and scored on Dalton Kelly's single in the ninth.

Josh Donaldson had one of Minnesota’s four hits — all singles. Alex Colomé worked a scoreless inning in relief.

INDIANS 9, DODGERS 2

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings in his final start before opening day. Cesar Hernandez homered for the Indians, and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs.

Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer struggled with his control in the first, came out of the game for an out and returned to complete 5 2/3 innings. He was charged with three earned runs and four hits.

PADRES 2, ANGELS 0 (7)

Blake Snell pitched five innings of one-hit ball for San Diego. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked one.

Jaime Barria opened for the Angels, allowing a hit over two scoreless innings. Junior Guerra got three outs and was charged with two runs and two hits.

BREWERS 6, ROYALS 6

Lorenzo Cain and Jackie Bradley Jr. returned to Milwaukee's lineup. Cain had been sidelined by a strained right quadriceps, and Bradley was out with a sore right wrist.

Cain homered and scored three times. Bradley had two hits and scored twice.

Brandon Woodruff struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings for the Brewers, permitting two runs and four hits.

Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller allowed two runs and five hits in four innings. Greg Holland was tagged for three runs and four hits, recording just one out in the fifth.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 1

A.J. Puk tossed four scoreless innings for Oakland, yielding one hit and striking out three. Jed Lowrie doubled twice and Ramón Laureano hit two doubles and a triple.

Kyle Gibson worked five innings for the Rangers, permitting three earned runs and eight hits.

WHITE SOX 8, ROCKIES 2

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito struck out nine in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Reigning AL MVP José Abreu hit his first home run of the spring. Yoán Moncada had three hits, and Tim Anderson finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Germán Márquez worked three innings for Colorado, allowing three runs and six hits. Alan Trejo hit his first home run of the spring in the eighth.