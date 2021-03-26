Kentucky reports 646 new coronavirus cases

Following another week of declining coronavirus cases, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” Beshear, a Democrat, said. "Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

Kentucky reported 646 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 virus-related deaths Friday. An additional 11 deaths were announced due to an ongoing state audit.

Residents 40 and older will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 29 and those 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine on April 12.

While some vaccine sites have expanded eligibility beyond state guidance to meet Kentucky's goal of using 90% of new supply within seven days, Beshear has said the state continues “to thread the needle" when expanding to new groups.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 2.8%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

