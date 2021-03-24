City attorney in Florida arrested on molestation charge

The city attorney for Jacksonville Beach in Florida has been arrested on charges of molesting a child.

Jail records show that Christopher Ambrosio was arrested Wednesday by police officers in nearby Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Ambrosio, 48, is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim older than age 12 but younger than age 16, according to online jail records.

Ambrosio serves as the attorney to all City of Jacksonville Beach departments, including Beaches Energy Services and the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. He also serves as general counsel to the City Council and Boards, according to The Florida Times-Union.

“We are learning details as the public is and the most important things for us, for me as the mayor, is to make sure that our city staff and citizens stay informed," Mayor Chris Hoffman told the newspaper.

Ambrosio was still in jail as of Wednesday morning. There was no online court docket so there was no way to tell if he had hired an attorney yet.