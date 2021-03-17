Potential severe storms cancel SC Senate and vaccine clinics

The potential for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Thursday has led the South Carolina Senate to not meet at all and the House to tell members to come only if they feel safe.

Nearly all of South Carolina is under a moderate risk of severe storms with forecasters also saying there could be a few strong tornadoes.

The unusually dire forecast led a number of school systems to call off in-person classes and have students and teachers meet online. Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics were also canceled in a state that sees just an average of 11 tornadoes per year.

Most of the tornadoes are weaker and tend to be more frequently spawned from landfalling hurricanes.

Senate President Harvey Peeler told senators to stay home Thursday and staff to work remotely for safety.

Speaker Jay Lucas said the House would meet less than an hour because they have to take up routine motions to be able to debate the budget next week and they would not do anything substantial.

“If you are in a situation where it is perilous that you come I'm asking you not to come,” Lucas said. “If you can come, give us a quorum and do these few things we need to do, we will be out of here in a hurry.”