3 legislators test positive for COVID-19 this week

Three Alabama lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a legislative spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Alabama House of Representative spokesman Clay Redden said three representatives received positive COVID-19 test results this week. He did not disclose the names of the legislators for privacy reasons.

Lawmakers and legislative staff have been receiving regular COVID-19 tests since the session began last month. Lawmakers have been taking precautions such as wearing masks, limiting access to the building and spreading out the 105 House members over two floors.

A number of lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 before the session began.

Legislators are on spring break next week.