NJ gambling revenue flat in February, even with Super Bowl

Despite a highly anticipated Super Bowl featuring a generational duel at quarterback, New Jersey's casinos and racetracks took in over $200 million less in sports bets in February than they did a month earlier, state gambling regulators said Tuesday.

Figures released by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the gambling outlets handled nearly $743 million worth of sports bets in February, down from the more than $996 million they handled in January.

But February's sports betting numbers were still about $200 million higher than they were in February 2020. That, combined with continued strong performance from internet gambling, which was up over 80% from a year ago, helped the casinos and tracks barely exceed the total amount they took in last February.

The $288.2 million they won this February was up 0.3% from a year ago.

Business done in person at casinos was down over 32% in February compared with a year ago, when casino closures had not yet happened.

The numbers were released on the anniversary of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy shutting down the casinos due to the coronavirus pandemic. They remained closed until early July 2020, and still operate under capacity restrictions.

“Casino win could not compare to the pre-pandemic results of last year, before restrictions on capacity, amenities, and entertainment were implemented,” said James Plousis, chair of the state Casino Control Commission. “Governor Murphy’s order that increases indoor casino occupancy to 50% later this week will help speed the casinos’ recovery. Atlantic City has been successful minimizing risk to visitors during the pandemic, and it is ready to move forward safely.”

The Super Bowl saw Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the defending champs. But it did not generate enough action in New Jersey to approach previous record-setting months in terms of the total amount bet.

The casinos and tracks kept over $46 million of the sports bets they handled in February, up from just $17 million a year ago.

Among total revenue from individual casinos, Hard Rock was up 8.6% to $29.2 million; Ocean was up 2.4% to $21.8 million; and Borgata was up 1.8% to $67.6 million.

Harrah's was down over 43% to $15 million; Resorts was down almost 37% to $9.1 million; Caesars was down 35% to $13.5 million; and Tropicana was down almost 27% to $22 million.

Two other casinos recently changed their financial reporting due to a sale (Bally's) or the splitting off of an internet gambling arm (Golden Nugget).

Bally's won $7.1 million in February compared with $12.1 million a year ago. Golden Nugget's casino business was down over 43% to $8.9 million, largely because its online arm was spun off. That internet arm was up 43% to $27.8 million.

Among other internet-only entities, Caesars Interactive-NJ was up nearly 90% to $8.5 million, and resorts Digital was up nearly 67% to $27.4 million.