News

Former Congressman Grayson’s home heavily damaged by fire

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla

The Florida home of former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson was largely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Orange County firefighters arrived at the home at 1 a.m. and Grayson and his family escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Grayson, a Democrat, served in Congress from 2009 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2017. He gave up his seat to run for U.S. Senate in 2016, but lost the Democratic primary.

