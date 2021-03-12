Kentucky reports 963 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the governor's office.

The positivity rate was 3.8%, and the state said there were 29 newly reported deaths related to the virus.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a release Friday that the number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate continue to decline.

Kentucky has recorded 4,950 deaths from the virus since the first death nearly a year ago.

Jefferson County reported the most cases with 175 positives.