More federal coronavirus relief funds debated by NC House

North Carolina legislators are working on how to distribute more money from the federal government's most recent coronavirus relief package.

House Republicans have unveiled legislation that would direct where more than $1.7 billion of relief funds will go throughout the state. Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation last month that doled out $2.2 billion in similar funds for public education, vaccine distribution and rental assistance.

The measure being debated in the House's budget committee on Tuesday and later on the House floor includes funds for colleges and universities, fisheries, COVID testing and tracing and food relief.

The legislation also extends deadlines and waivers for several government activities already delayed last year due to the pandemic.

The measure still will need approval in the Senate. A final product would go to Cooper's desk.