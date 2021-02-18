Georgia opening up four mass vaccination sites for COVID-19

Georgia is opening up four mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against COVID-19.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said at a news conference Thursday the sites will be up and running on Monday. They will be in Albany, Macon, Habersham County and at the Delta Flight Museum around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Kemp said the sites will be strategically located near underserved populations. The goal is for the sites to have the capacity to administer 22,000 vaccines a week, with the ability to increase capacity when additional supplies become available.

The state is currently limiting the vaccine to medical workers, emergency workers, nursing home residents and people 65 and older. Superintendents and teachers groups are pushing to make teachers eligible, but Kemp has refused so far.

Kemp said the state would be finalizing plans for expanded vaccination criteria within the next two weeks.