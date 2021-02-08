Illinois reporting 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths

Public health officials on Monday reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 35 new deaths.

The latest numbers continue a trend of lower daily cases that are matching what was seen in the fall. The last date the state has seen a daily case count below 2,000 was on Oct. 6, when Illinois logged 1,617 new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the state has seen 1.1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 19,668 deaths.

The new cases reported Monday were a result of 47,210 tests, putting the seven-day statewide positivity rate at 3.3%

Health officials also report the state has administered 1,358,967 vaccine doses, including 212,256 to people housed in long-term care facilities.

As of late Sunday, 2,161 people with COVID-19 were reported hospitalized, with 469 patients in intensive care units and 251 patients with on ventilators.