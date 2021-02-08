Kentucky reports lowest number of COVID cases since Dec. 26

Kentucky reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since the day after Christmas, continuing a downward trend still marred by high death counts, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

The governor reported 1,003 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky and 40 more virus-related deaths. The statewide rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 was 7.78%, the lowest since Nov. 10.

Weekly numbers of new virus cases have declined in Kentucky for four straight weeks for the first time since the outset of the pandemic, Beshear said. The statewide positivity rate also has fallen for four consecutive weeks.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” the governor said at a news conference.

Beshear credited mask wearing and adherence to social distancing for the improving trends but added: “Remember it’s fragile. We let our guard down, everything changes.”

But the state's virus-related death rate remains too high, the governor said.

With the 40 additional deaths announced Monday, the state's death toll rose to at least 4,091 since the pandemic began. Kentucky has reported more than 378,000 virus cases.