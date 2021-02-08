Legislature’s budget committee OK’s emergency rental help

The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee on Monday approved $175 million for emergency rental assistance stemming from people struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 16-4 to recommend spending the money. The proposal requires approval of the House and Senate, plus Republican Gov. Brad Little’s signature.

The money is part of the $900 million the state received under a coronavirus relief bill former President Donald Trump signed into law in December.

Separately, President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban that started in March 2020 to the end of March 2021. The federal eviction moratorium is intended to ensure that people could stay in their homes even if they cannot afford their monthly bills. It’s part of an overall plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.

The Idaho rental assistance money could be used to pay rent, utilities and other expenses related to housing.

The budget committee’s action follows a letter sent to the committee last week by 39 Idaho affordable-housing advocates asking the committee to approve the emergency rent assistance, saying 34,000 households are at risk of eviction or homelessness.

“A continued delay or failure to approve these funds will result in devastating consequences for Idaho’s renters, landlords, and the economy,” the letter stated.

The $900 million is the second round of coronavirus rescue money the state received from Congress, following $1.25 billion early last year.

Idaho state lawmakers are in a power struggle with Little, saying they should have been called back into session last year to distribute the $1.25 billion.

But now, the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature is back in session and has the task of approving the $900 million. Four weeks into the legislative session, the emergency rental assistance is the first significant action lawmakers have taken in spending the money despite urgent calls from groups saying it was needed immediately.

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association would administer the emergency rental assistance money. The deadline to spend the federal money is Dec. 31.