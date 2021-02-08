St. Louis mayor appoints task force after jail uprising

Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in St. Louis, Mo. Officials say inmates at the jail have set fires, broken out windows and thrown things from fourth-floor windows in the latest disturbance over conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson says dozens of law enforcement officers are working to bring the situation under control. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) AP

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday appointed a task force to examine issues at a downtown jail that has had three inmate uprisings since December, including one over the weekend in which fires were set, windows were broken and a corrections officer was attacked.

The latest uprising at the City Justice Center happened Saturday. An advocate for inmates, Tracy Stanton of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing St. Louis, said Sunday that it was “an act of courage” that was necessitated by inmates' basic needs not being met, including a lack of personal protective equipment to help stave off a coronavirus outbreak.

Krewson's office said in a news release that the task force will be chaired by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Wolff, who also is a professor and dean emeritus at St. Louis University School of Law.

“The City takes very seriously the health and safety of the individuals who the courts have determined need to be held pretrial,” Krewson said in a statement. While officials believe the corrections division is being run in a “professional and capable” way, the concerns deserve investigation, she said.

Other task force members include St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt, retired state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, two aldermen and three other people.

More than 100 inmates at the facility broke out of their cells on Saturday and caused chaos on its fourth floor. A corrections officer was attacked and was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Stanton said the inmates rioted in part because they lack adequate heat in cells and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. The uprising “was an act of courage that was staged to reinforce these issues because their needs are still not being met,” Stanton said.

It was the third uprising at the jail since December. Among the concerns is protection against COVID-19. City officials say there are no positive cases among the general population, and that inmates are provided with adequate PPE and are tested upon request.

But activist Inez Bordeaux, of the legal aid group Arch City Defenders, said she’s taken calls on the organization’s jail hotline and heard from dozens of detainees who say they don't have access to COVID-19 testing or PPE.