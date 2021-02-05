Florida man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol siege

A Florida Panhandle man was arrested Friday morning in connection to the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

Tristan Chandler Stevens, 25, of Pensacola, faces charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

A mob objecting to the election victory of Democratic President Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. Most of the attackers had come from a “Stop the Steal” rally led by then-President Donald Trump. Five people died in the violence.

At least a dozen other people from Florida have been charged in the Capitol takeover, according to the Justice Department.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Stevens.