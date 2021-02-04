Kentucky impeachment panel plans to resume work Friday

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) AP

A legislative panel reviewing impeachment petitions against Kentucky’s governor and attorney general met for a second straight day Thursday and planned to resume its work Friday.

House Impeachment Committee members went behind closed doors for nearly an hour. When they emerged, panel Chairman Jason Nemes’ only announcement was that they would reconvene Friday.

The citizen’s petitions seek the ouster of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Both leaders say the petitions are groundless.

Beshear is targeted by multiple petitions for lockdowns he ordered on Kentuckians to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state Supreme Court ruled he had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to combat the pandemic. Beshear says that his actions have saved lives and Kentucky has fared better than neighboring states in fighting the virus.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that Kentucky has recorded 87.6 deaths per 100,000 people, the 42nd highest per capita rate in the country.

Indiana, a state that has been less aggressive than Kentucky in imposing restrictions on public activity, has recorded 173.3 deaths per 100,000 people, the nation’s 11th highest rate per capita. Tennessee, another state in which the governor has mostly left the imposition of mask mandates and other restrictions in the hands of local officials, has recorded 150.7 deaths per 100,000 people, the 19th highest per capita rate in the nation.

The petition calling for Cameron’s impeachment includes three grand jurors who criticized his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police last year. Cameron says his team followed the law and presented a thorough case to the grand jury.

Another pending impeachment petition has been filed against GOP state Rep. Robert Goforth, a former gubernatorial candidate who was indicted for allegedly trying to strangle a woman. Goforth has pleaded not guilty, and the case is pending.