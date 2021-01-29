The Latest: ISU cancels 1 event, world championship still on

First-place finisher Nathan Chen poses with his medal in the men's championship at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The International Skating Union has canceled the World Synchronized Skating Championships scheduled for April, but still plans to hold the individual worlds.

The synchro event was set for Zagreb, Crotia on April 9-10.

Stockholm is scheduled to hold the world event for singles, pairs and ice dancers from March 22-28. American Nathan Chen would be seeking his third straight world title; the 2020 worlds were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ISU Council confirmed that the other pending ISU events of the 2020-21 season remain scheduled as planned, subject to pandemic developments and no quarantine requirements and or prohibitive/extensive entry restrictions,” the governing body said.

The 2021 worlds are particularly important because they serve as a qualification competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Additionally, the Grand Prix of Figure Skating calendar for next season has been approved. That series begins in October and concludes in December.

___

Kentucky says its men's basketball game against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and all team activities have been paused for 48 hours.

The school said Friday it took those steps because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining. The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 requirements.

The Wildcats have had two previous games this season postponed but the home matchup with Texas is their first outright cancellation.

___

The Oman Open scheduled for March 4-7 on the European Tour has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first event of the 2021 golf season lost to the pandemic.

The tour says the decision was made “following an announcement by the Omani government that all gatherings, international functions and sporting events are to be stopped in the country with immediate effect.”

The tour says organizers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament but “there are no definitive plans at this stage.”